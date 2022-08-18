Jimmy Fallon had a warning for twice-impeached former president Donald Trump on Wednesday night: don’t be too open about the struggles of finding new lawyers. Otherwise, Rudy Giuliani might volunteer for the job.

Fallon’s words came in response to reports this week that, following the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago — which resulted in the seizure of 11 boxes of classified documents Trump took from the White House — Trump is struggling to put together a new team of lawyers to help him through the impending investigation.

According to The Washington Post, Trump and his aides have found lawyers to hire, but “the answer they keep hearing is ‘no.'” So, Fallon cautioned Trump not to be too open about those struggles, otherwise a certain candidate for the job will be chomping at the bit.

“Trump needs to be careful,” Fallon warned. “If he says ‘I’m desperate’ three times in a row, Rudy Giuliani will appear. He’s like ‘Showtime!'”

That said, Fallon also joked that many of the classified documents that Trump had taken from the White House are probably gone, used as part of a celebration of Liz Cheney’s loss earlier this week. Cheney lost her seat in congress to Harriet Hageman, a Trump-backed candidate, after Cheney spent the last several months being outspoken against Trump and his 2020 election lies.

“Trump was so excited, he threw a ticker tape parade made out of classified documents,” Fallon joked.

In her concession speech though, Cheney vowed to continue doing “whatever it takes” to keep Trump out of office, and has hinted at a possible presidential run herself.

You can watch Fallon’s full monologue in the video above.