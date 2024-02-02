“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had a feeling Thursday night that former President Donald Trump is baffled by why he’s losing the female vote in his primary standoff with Nikki Haley, as well as in polling comparing him to Joe Biden ahead of this November’s general election.

“Trump can’t understand why he’s losing the female vote. He’s like, ‘No one has paid off more women than me, so I don’t understand,’” Fallon said, embodying the former president with his trademark impression.

The late-night host didn’t say it explicitly, but Trump’s just-wrapped defamation trial with plaintiff E. Jean Carroll concerning an alleged sexual assault can’t help public opinion among women. Nor can his appointing of Supreme Court justices who overturned abortion rights provided by Roe vs. Wade.

As far as women he’s “paid off,” that subject will also see its day in court with a scheduled March start date for his first criminal case over hush money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

Elsewhere in his monologue, Fallon also ribbed President Joe Biden for his positive polling.

“Speaking of President Biden, according to a new poll, he has a strong lead over former President Trump thanks to female voters,” Fallon said, pulling up a New York Post story reading, “Biden Holds Six-Point National Lead Over Trump, Fueled by Female Voters: Poll.”

The live studio audience cheered before Fallon got to his punchline.

“And to boost his numbers even higher with women, Biden just got Travis Kelce’s haircut,” he said.

