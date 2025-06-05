Prime Video’s ‘Fallout’ Gets Halloween Horror Nights House at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort

“Fallout” is coming to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

The Prime Video series, which is set to return for its second season this December, is getting the haunted house treatment for this year’s seasonal offerings at Universal Studios Hollywood (on September 4) and Universal Orlando Resort (on August 29). Bring your favorite Ghoul.

If you haven’t seen the show (or played the successful Bethesda Game Studios videogame series), it is set in 2296, 200 years after a horrifying nuclear war destroyed most of civilization. It’s in this wasteland that a young girl (Ella Purnell from “Yellowjackets”) emerges from her cloistered life inside a giant vault and encounters armored knights, crazy creatures and the aforementioned Ghoul (Walton Goggins), a terrifying killer with a tragic backstory.

According to the official synopsis, in this all-new haunted house, “fans will encounter iconic scenes and characters that will put them into the frightening action of the popular series. The journey begins beneath the surface in Vault 33, where guests follow vault-dweller Lucy MacLean as she escapes a bloody massacre, only to discover an evil hidden secret. From there, visitors venture to the surface, where they must dodge attacks from Scavengers and Raiders, desperate survivors who will do anything to remain alive, as well as mutated cockroaches known as RAD Roaches. As guests travel through the hellish Wasteland, they will go through iconic locations like the Super Duper Mart and encounter The Ghoul, an ageless bounty hunter who has endured radiation exposure for centuries. Additionally, they will come face-to-face with a young squire named Maximus and gaze in awe at his T-60 armor.”

Long a staple of Halloween-themed entertainment, you can already buy tickets to both the Orlando and Hollywood versions of the event, including tickets that allow you to go back and experience the haunted houses again and again. There’s also a premium experience (the R.I.P. Tour, of course) and tickets that include general admission to the theme park.

So far, the only additional house that has been announced for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights is a new “Five Nights at Freddy’s” experience, although details remain elusive. Later this summer, Universal is opening a year-round horror-themed experience in Las Vegas called Universal Horror Unleashed. There is also a new monsters-theme land that just opened as part of Universal’s Epic Universe theme park in Orlando. The spookiness never ends.