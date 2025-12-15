‘Fallout’ Season 2 to Premiere Early

If you just couldn’t wait any longer for “Fallout” Season 2, then you’re in luck — Prime Video has pushed up the premiere a day to Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT.

In honor of the second season’s New Vegas theme, Amazon announced the news on the outside of the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Well, well, looks like Christmas came early on Sphere. The Fallout Season Two premiere, now arriving December 16 at 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/RHpSBBXJ6H — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) December 15, 2025

Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Frances Turner and Kyle MacLachlan were originally scheduled to return to the Wasteland on Wednesday.

“The new season of ‘Fallout’ will pick up in the aftermath of Season One’s epic finale and take audiences along for a journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas,” per the logline. “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, ‘Fallout’ is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

“Fallout” was produced by Kilter Films and Amazon MGM Studios, with executive producers Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham; Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks; and Margot Lulick. Fellow EPs Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner also serve as co-creators and showrunners.

“Fallout” Season 2 will air weekly through Feb. 4 on Prime Video.