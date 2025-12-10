‘Fallout’ Showrunner Praises Crew for Finishing Season 2 Despite Losing Homes to LA Wildfires

The “Fallout” team had plenty to be thankful for at their Season 2 premiere in Hollywood on Monday night — including the California tax incentive program, not being part of a hostile takeover and even finishing the episodes despite the Los Angeles wildfires destroying parts of Southern California earlier this year.

“Our crew makes it look easy to make a show that is this insanely epic, but they worked over twelve-and-a-half hours a day for almost six months,” co-creator/co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet said ahead of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures screening. “On top of that, many of our crew lost their homes in the fires that ravaged our city and yet they banded together, they supported each other and they brought their best selves to work every day, and for that we are so, so grateful.”

“It’s an amazing team and your full-throated support of the show makes it possible. We’d also like to thank you for not currently being the subject of a hostile takeover bid,” fellow executive producer Jonathan Nolan further said of Prime Video, poking a clear jab at Paramount. “We’d also like to thank the entire state of California. We are the recipients this season and next season of a significant investment on the part of the state of California to make sure that the future of film and television remains right here.”

Indeed, “Fallout” relocated to California after filming Season 1 in New York, New Jersey, Utah and Namibia after receiving $25 million in tax credits for Season 2 and $42 million for Season 3.

“We’ve been enthusiastic supporters and beneficiaries of the tax program for over a decade. ‘Westworld’ was here for its entire run, we were sort of in the pilot program of Rebate 2.0, so we’ve always believed in shooting here in California; the crews are incredible,” Nolan told TheWrap on the red carpet. “What the state legislature and the governor did this year was incredibly thoughtful in terms of making sure that California remains the center of our business.”

Cast members in attendance included Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Annabel O’Hagan, Rodrigo Luzzi, Frances Turner, Rafi Silver, Dave Register, Leer Leary, Jon Daly, Edythe Jason, Adam Faison, Dallas Goldtooth, Dale Dickey, Rachel Marsh, Macaulay Culkin, Justin Theroux and Kumail Nanjiani, as well as EPs Lisa Joy and Todd Howard.

The rooftop afterparty also featured flea soup (open bar), TV dinners, Wolfgang Puck pie, a photo-op, Whac-a-Commie and customizable yo-yos, all amongst the backdrop of a retro-futuristic, New Vegas casino theme. Other notable attendees included Finn Wittrock, Gabe Erwin, Audrey Gallagher, Anjali Bhimani, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Emily V. Gordon, Ron Perlman and Brenda Song.

“Fallout” Season 2 airs weekly starting Wednesday, Dec. 17, on Prime Video.