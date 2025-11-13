‘Fallout’ Season 2 Trailer Heads to New Vegas, Teases the Beginning of the End of the World

Prime Video released a new “Fallout” Season 2 trailer on Thursday that offers a much closer look at the season’s New Vegas setting, a mustache-twirling new character played by Justin Theroux and, of course, a deathclaw.

The second season of the video game adaptation takes place primarily in New Vegas, the setting for one of the best games in the franchise. But as Walton Goggins’ Ghoul and Ella Purnell’s Lucy explore the wasteland, flashbacks reveal how the storyline of Goggins’ Cooper Howard intersects with Lucy’s father and, ultimately, the beginning of the end of the world.

New characters this season are played by Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin, and episodes will once again roll out weekly instead of in a binge-release — a model that benefited the rollout of the first season of the show.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner return as executive producers, creators and showrunners while Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are executive producers through their Kilter Films.

Watch the trailer above. “Fallout” Season 2 premieres on Dec. 17 with one new episode a week until the finale on Feb. 4, 2026.

Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner also star.

Todd Howard, Bethesda Game Studios, executive produces along with James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. Margot Lulick also executive produces. Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.