‘Fallout’ Season 2 Trailer Unveils First Look at Justin Theroux’s Mr. House, Gory New Vegas

“Fallout” is back for its second season, with a new trailer promising plenty of surprises in store for fans of both the show and the video game franchise.

The trailer for “Fallout” Season 2, which Amazon Prime announced will premiere on Dec. 17, gives viewers a first look at several new characters and locations, including Justin Theroux’s Mr. House, Macaulay Culkin’s mysterious new role and a pre-war Las Vegas and post-war New Vegas.

“Do you want to know why the world ended?” Walton Goggins’ The Ghoul asks as he approaches New Vegas. “It started here. With one man.”

You can watch the full trailer below.

Prime Video’s “Fallout” adapts the popular video game franchise of the same name. The Bethesda-owned action RPG series, created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky, drops players into a post-war landscape ravaged by the effects of a nuclear holocaust.

In the games, players control a series of Vault Dwellers, individuals who survived the war by taking refuge in a series of underground bunkers. While some vaults were run normally as control groups, others were used as twisted experiments.

In the “Fallout” Prime Video series, created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Ella Purnell stars as Vault Dweller Lucy MacLean, a resident of Vault 33. When her father and Vault Overseer Hank MacLean (played by Kyle MacLachlan) is abducted by a gang of wasteland raiders, Lucy goes after him, venturing out into the world filled with irradiated monsters and post-apocalyptic gangs.

In the series, she is joined by Cooper Howard, a former actor and Vault-Tec sponsor played by Goggins who has been irradiated into a noseless Ghoul (thus giving him his new name). The season 2 trailer shows Cooper in the days before the nuclear fallout, interacting with Robert Edwin House. While Mr. House was played by Rafi Silver in one episode of the first season, Theroux has taken over the character for season two.

The owner of RobCo industries, Mr. House resides in pre-war Las Vegas, which would be dubbed “New Vegas” following the nuclear fallout. This location, which appears to be featured heavily in season 2, has strong ties to the game franchise.

“Fallout” Season 2 premieres on Prime Video Dec. 17. The series has already been renewed for a third season.