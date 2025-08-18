‘Fallout’ Debuts First-Look Images for Season 2, Teasing New Vegas

“Fallout” is introducing New Vegas in its first-look photos for Season 2. The series will premiere in December on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The upcoming season of the Prime Video hit will take place in the aftermath of Season 1’s finale as these characters journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to New Vegas, post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas. New Vegas is a major part of the “Fallout” universe of video games. The city first appeared in “Fallout: New Vegas,” a spinoff that was released in 2010 after “Fallout 3.”

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, “Fallout” currently stands as the second most-watched original in the history of Prime Video. After premiering in April, the series secured 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of availability and surpassed 100 million views by October of 2024.

