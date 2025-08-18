‘Fallout’ Debuts First-Look Images for Season 2, Teasing New Vegas

The first season of the Prime Video original was the second most-watched show in the history of the platform

Fallout
Walton Goggins in "Fallout" Season 2 (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

“Fallout” is introducing New Vegas in its first-look photos for Season 2. The series will premiere in December on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The upcoming season of the Prime Video hit will take place in the aftermath of Season 1’s finale as these characters journey through the wasteland of the Mojave to New Vegas, post-apocalyptic version of Las Vegas. New Vegas is a major part of the “Fallout” universe of video games. The city first appeared in “Fallout: New Vegas,” a spinoff that was released in 2010 after “Fallout 3.”

Based on the video game franchise of the same name, “Fallout” currently stands as the second most-watched original in the history of Prime Video. After premiering in April, the series secured 65 million viewers in its first 16 days of availability and surpassed 100 million views by October of 2024.

More to come …

Fallout
Kayla Cobb

Kayla is a senior TV writer at TheWrap, covering the business and content of streaming and linear television. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. Kayla is also a member of the Television Critics Association.

