‘Fallout’ Renewed for Season 3 on Prime Video Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

“Fallout” nabbed a very early Season 3 renewal months before the premiere of it’s second season.

The Prime Video video game adaptation returns for Season 2 in December 2025, but plans for more are already well underway. The streamer announced at its Upfronts event that the post-apocalyptic series had already been renewed for a third season.

“The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of ‘Fallout,’” executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said. “On behalf of our brilliant cast and crew, our showrunners Geneva and Graham, and our partners at Bethesda, we’re grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

Season 1 of the series exploded to insane numbers for Prime Video. It become the streamer’s most-watched title globally in just 16 days bringing in more than 65 million viewers in that span. “Fallout” ranked as the No. 1 most-watched title on Prime Video in 170 countries, with more than 60% of the show’s audience originating internationally, including the U.K., France and Brazil.

The only Prime Video series to outrank “Fallout” in that same 16 day window was the first season of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” which debuted in 2022. To date, “Fallout” Season 1 has accumulated more than 100 million viewers worldwide.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of ‘Fallout,’” Vernon Sanders, global head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said. “Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing this beloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of ‘Fallout,’ well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season 2.”

“Fallout” stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, and Frances Turner.