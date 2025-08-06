Julianne Moore, Walton Goggins, James Cameron and More Call for Nuclear Disarmament in Open Letter

James Cameron, Julianne Moore and Walton Goggins are among the more than 60 artists who’ve signed an open letter calling for nuclear disarmament and greater understanding of the threat of nuclear weapons. The letter, which was endorsed by Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki and Nagasaki Governor Kengo Oishi on Wednesday, comes 80 years after the bombings of those two Japanese cities by the United States during World War II.

The collective released the letter, further endorsed by Nuclear Threat Initiative CEO Ernest J. Moniz., 80 years to the day since an atomic bomb devastated Hiroshima. Another atomic bomb would be used on Nagasaki three days later on Aug. 9, 1945. Japan would later surrender from WWII on Sept. 2, 1945.

“Eighty years ago, atomic bombs destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killed hundreds of thousands of people and changed the course of history,” the letter begins. “Atomic bomb survivors, known as ‘hibakusha,’ have been warning us about what happens when nuclear weapons are used. Their deeply personal stories of loss, trauma, resilience and determination are a clarion call in dark times.”

A number of actors, filmmakers and creatives joined Cameron, Moore and Goggins on the list. These names include Joan Baez, Kathryn Bigelow, Alan Cumming, Michael Douglas, Josh Gad, Topher Grace, Olivia Munn, Martin Sheen, George Takei and Emma Thompson. A full list of signatories can be found here.

“Today, experts believe the risk that a nuclear weapon will be used again—by accident or on purpose — is as high as it has ever been. Conflicts are raging in regions with nuclear weapons — even over nuclear weapons,” the letter continues. “The only remaining treaty limiting the number of nuclear weapons in the world expires in six months. Emerging technologies and AI pose new unknown risks to already complex systems. We’re sliding into a costly and dangerous new arms race under the absurd premise that threatening annihilation keeps us safe.”

“But the ending isn’t written yet, and the creative community has a leading role to play in pulling us back from the nuclear brink.”

The open letter expounds upon the creative community’s responsibilities in times of crisis, citing historical cases where art had an impact on the state of nuclear weapons across the world. The letter points to “The Day After,” a 1983 TV movie about nuclear war that was seen by a reported 100 million viewers in the U.S. The film reportedly had a deep effect on President Ronald Reagan, leading to his nuclear disarmament efforts and the signing of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

“Storylines about nuclear weapons helped pave the way for historic treaties that reduced worldwide stockpiles by 80 percent. But today, for the first time in 40 years, the number of nuclear weapons in the world may go up, not down,” the letter states. “It doesn’t have to be this way. We believe nuclear weapons pose an unacceptable risk to our civilization and our security. We stand firmly against a costly new arms race and the development of more nuclear weapons. And we call on leaders to take action to ensure that a nuclear weapon is never used again.”

Cameron is currently on a press tour doing interviews for “Ghosts of Hiroshima,” an upcoming film of his based on the Charles Pellegrino book of the same name. Cameron met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both the Hiroshima and Nagasaki attacks who takes a central role in the book, days before the man’s death. At the time, the two reportedly discussed Cameron making a film about nuclear weapons.

“This is a public commitment to use our voices, platforms, leadership and storytelling expertise to call attention to the dangers posed by nuclear weapons and help audiences imagine a safer future without them. Together, we can build a

critical mass to demand our leaders move us closer to — and eventually reach — a world without nuclear weapons,” the letter concludes. “For the victims and survivors and for our collective future, please join us.”