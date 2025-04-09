Walton Goggins Spoiled ‘The White Lotus’ for His Wife by Reenacting the Last 30 Minutes of the Finale

Walton Goggins spent a year and a half keeping the “White Lotus” finale a secret and nearly made it to the finish line, but three weeks before the episode aired he spilled the beans to his wife. The actor, whose character Rick meets an untimely end in the final moments of the Season 3 finale, said he didn’t reveal Rick’s fate to his wife once he returned from Thailand. But as Season 3 was airing on HBO, he couldn’t take the stress anymore.

“It’s the Super Bowl of culture, but I did keep it from my wife,” Goggins told Seth Meyers on “Late Night” on Tuesday. “I told no one. And about three weeks ago it had gotten to a place where it was just causing me so much anxiety and she was visiting me in Los Angeles, and so I just decided to reenact the last 30 minutes of the show for her, and I did all of it,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t have a lot of dialogue, right?”

Meyers quipped, “Did you do other people’s parts?” and Goggins laughed, “Just mine.” But the actor said the experience was cathartic, nearly tearing up as he recounted his wife’s reaction.

“She said you’ve got to do this and you’ve withheld it from me for so long, and what was so cathartic for me was she started to cry and she got wrapped up in these people and this moment and understood what that last moment was. This walking with Chelsea in Rick’s arms, he would have walked for eternity,” the actor said.

Goggins’ co-star Aimee Lou Wood previously told TheWrap right after the finale that creator Mike White had doubts about killing off Rick and Chelsea.

“Mike expressed doubt about it a lot,” Wood said in a Monday interview. “He would come to me … while we were filming, before we’d done the death, [and say] ‘Am I making the right decision? I don’t believe I’m making the right decision. Are people going to hate me too much? Is this too far? You have to kill your darlings, as a writer … but is this too far?’”

Watch Goggins recount his reenactment and break down the finale on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” below.