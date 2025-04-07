‘The White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Breaks Down Finale Twists, Teases Season 4

Note: This story contains spoilers from “The White Lotus” Season 3, Episode 8.

“The White Lotus” creator Mike White equated the resolution of the tense Season 3 finale mystery to a “classic Greek tragedy.”

Episode 8, titled “Amor Fati,” caught up to the tragic shooting at the White Lotus Thailand. Like many fans theorized, Rick (Walton Goggins) and Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) ended up as two of the victims of the shooting — after Rick started the bloodbath when he shot and killed Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn). Before his death, however, Rick learned from Sritala (Lek Patravadi) that Jim was actually his real father all along.

Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) ended up pulling the trigger on Rick, as he tried to walk away from the scene with Chelsea’s body, who had been shot and killed in the crossfires as he tried to kill off Jim’s bodyguards.

Tayme Thapthimtong, Walton Goggins and Aime Lou Wood in “The White Lotus.” (HBO)

“It’s a classic theme of Greek tragedy, or somebody killing the thing that they love while trying to get some revenge,” White said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. He also commented on how the ending reflects the “romantic fatalism” Chelsea had always displayed in the relationship, begging Rick to let go of the love that he didn’t receive and appreciate what she’s been giving him.

Reflecting on the season overall, While said the Thailand installment had “this kind of mix of association with carnal and spiritual. People wanting to be better than their basic selves, but then having this human, animal side that keeps pulling them back” to their usual behavior.

For the Ratliffs, White said that Timothy’s (Jason Isaacs) entire self hinged on how his family perceived him. So watching his future get blown away made him feel like the only solution would be to “burn the whole house” rather than face the consequences of his misdeeds — inspired by the real-life story of an aristocrat who killed his whole family to avoid being caught for mismanaging their riches.

Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey in “The White Lotus.” (HBO)

Thankfully Tim does not have to live with killing his son Lochlan (Sam Nivola), who survived the accidental poisoning from the suicide tree fruit. Their ending was left more open, as viewers only see when the family starts looking at their phones and learning what has happened back home — that Tim will be arrested for financial crimes.

“What’s going to happen to them without all of their comforts? I don’t think Victoria (Parker Posey) is the sort of person who can live in poverty,” he added. “I’m sure she can find some other solution.”

Speaking of Belinda’s (Natasha Rothwell) decision to take Greg’s money and stay quiet on his ex-wife’s murder, White said he thought that would be a “fun way to have somebody else benefit from this tragedy that befell Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge).”

Natasha Rothwell in “The White Lotus.” (HBO)

As for the ladies played by Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Leslie Bibb, the creator said their storyline helped explore how reaching a certain age involves “defending the decisions you’ve made or trying to justify your life to yourself.” The storyline reaches its climax with an impassioned monologue from Coon’s Laurie, which will certainly help in her Emmys campaign.

With HBO having already ordered a Season 4, White teased he’ll be wandering away “from the crashing waves against rock’s vernacular.”

“But there’s always room for more murders in the White Lotus hotels,” he added with a laugh.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is now streaming on Max.