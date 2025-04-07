‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Who Died?

“The White Lotus” Season 3 finale was a bloodbath that ended up with two dead and one red herring.

The finale brought all the stories crashing back together for the mysterious shootout we briefly heard playing out back in the premiere. The biggest questions were who was firing the gun, who was caught in the crossfire, and who was the body Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) found floating in the river — and whether it was even connected to the shooting or not.

All season long it has been anyone’s guess who would end up dead. Tim (Jason Isaacs) has been having suicidal fantasies for half the episodes, Rick (Walton Goggins) has been on a revenge-fueled manhunt for the person responsible for his father’s death, and Gaitok seemed to have finally figured out who robbed the resort.

Here is who did not make it out of the Season 3 finale alive.

Sam Nivola and Jason Isaacs in “The White Lotus.” (HBO)

Who Died in the Finale?

There was a storm of theories going into the Season 3 finale of “The White Lotus.” Unlike past seasons, it really seemed like anyone could be under the gun and wasn’t making it out of the episode alive. It ended up being much more of a bloodbath than previous seasons.

Early on, all signs pointed to Lochlan (Sam Nivola) was on death’s door. He was the only member of the Ratliff family that seemed to be OK with the thought of living without wealth. And when Tim balked on an original secret family suicide pact with his wife and two eldest children using the suicide fruit seeds growing conveniently next to his room, he forgot to clean out the blender he used to make the almost killer beverages.

The morning everyone was set to leave, Lochlan made himself a shake using the uncleaned blender and nearly poisoned himself to death. He puked in the pool and then hallucinated himself drowning while looking up at four monks staring down at him. Luckily, Tim found his youngest son and managed to revive him while the shooting was happening elsewhere on the resort. So Lochy served as a terrifying red herring.

The two who did die though were Rick and unfortunately Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn) returns to the Lotus and confronts Rick, insults his mother and says his dad was a dirtbag. Rick flees to try to calm himself down but again sees Hollinger taking pictures. In a fit of rage he walked up to the man he thought killed his father, pulls the gun from the holster the man had on him, and shot him in the chest. It was only after Rick killed Hollinger he was told that the man was in fact his father all along.

After Hollinger’s death, his bodyguards – who have been popping up to give Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) hell all season – finally tried to earn their wage. They started shooting at Rick as he took Chelsea by the hand and ran for cover. Rick being a good shot from near and far managed to kill both bodyguards but turned to find that Chelsea had been hit in the chest. Despite his pleading, he watched her die in his arms.

Gaitok, hearing the shooting, unlocked the drawer hiding the gun he managed to get back from Tim and ran into the mix. He finds Sritala (Lek Patravadi) holding Hollinger’s body and yells at the boy to kill Rick – who is walking away from the scene carrying Chelsea’s body. Gaitok catches up and yells out but Rick isn’t of a mind to stop. After more yells from Sritala, Gaitok takes aim and puts two in Rick’s back and both he and Chelsea fall into the water – becoming the body that Zion saw in the premiere.

Everyone else makes it out of the resort relatively unscathed – though the Ratliffs are about to face a whole new kind of life and Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) essentially pulled a Tanya on Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) by saying she was taking a pause on wanting to start a wellness business together after she got a $5 million payout from Greg (Jon Gries).

So the Season 3 finale death total looks as such: Rick, Chelsea, Jim Hollinger, and two bodyguards.

“The White Lotus” Season 3 is now streaming on Max.