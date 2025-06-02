James Cameron to Adapt Joe Abercrombie’s ‘The Devils’

James Cameron is set to adapt Joe Abercrombie’s best selling dark epic fantasy “The Devils,” the filmmaker announced on Facebook on Monday.

“The adaptation of “The Devils” will be Cameron’s next project after “Avatar: Fire and Ash.” Cameron is set to write the script with Abercrombie.

The novel takes place in an alternate medieval Europe threatened by an imminent elvish invasion. And the elves are hungry for human flesh. The novel was published May 6 and was an instant number 1 Sunday Times bestseller in the UK. It also just entered the New York Times bestseller list at number 5.

“How do I describe The Devils? A sharply witty horror adventure? An epic battle between good and evil except most of the time you can’t tell which is which? A twisted, stylish, alt-universe middle-ages romp, where your best hope of survival is the monsters themselves? This is Joe Abercrombie in absolute peak form, opening up a whole new world and an ensemble of delicious new characters,” Cameron said. “The twists and turns come at a rollercoaster pace, and with Joe’s signature acerbic wit and style. The Devils showcases Joe’s jaundiced view of human nature, in all its dark, selfish glory, as told through some decidedly un-human characters. But of course, Joe always teases with the flickers of redemption that make it all worthwhile — and ultimately quite heartwrenching.”

Cameron added: “I can’t wait to dig into this as I wind down on ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash.’ It will be a joyful new challenge for me to bring these indelible characters to life.”

Abercrombie added: “James Cameron has been thrilling audiences, including me, by putting the impossible on film for over four decades. No one can balance mind-blowing action and spectacle with gut-wrenching personal stakes and story the way he does. I can’t think of anyone better to bring this weird and wonderful monster of a book to the screen.”

