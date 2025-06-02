Pablo Larraín to Direct ‘My Sad Dead’ Miniseries at Netflix

Netflix is moving forward with “My Sad Dead,” also titled “Mis Muertos Tristes,” a new miniseries from Pablo Larraín. The Chilean filmmaker behind such movies as “Spencer” and “Jackie” will be behind the project, which will be composed of four hour-long horror drama episodes.

The series is based on Argentine author Mariana Enríquez’s tale “My Sad Dead.” It will also borrow from passages from her other works, including “Julie,” “A Sunny Place for Shady People” and “Back When We Talked to the Dead.” “As Mariana Enríquez suggests, the true terror is not the supernatural itself, but the horrors that society hides,” a logline for the upcoming series reads.

The horror miniseries follows Ema, a 60-year-old doctor who can see and hear the dead, which she calls “presences.” But that’s a gift she has avoided her entire life. That changes once her niece Julie — who can also communicate with the dead but in a far more sexual way — arrives at her house. As Ema is forced to become involved in the terror she’s avoided for most of her life, what starts as a family reunion sets off a disturbing chain of events that alters the balance between the worlds of the living and the dead.

“Mariana’s writing is particularly visual, always brilliant and always dangerous. It’s a casual, domestic horror that inspires and will inspire many film and television adaptations,” Larraín said in a statement to press. “I’m grateful to Netflix for the opportunity to work with this team of people I admire and who will undoubtedly do everything possible to make the best miniseries possible.”

“I am very happy that Pablo Larraín and Fabula are giving me the honor of adapting my stories into a single miniseries. I personally enjoy adaptations; I think they are readings, and I also have high expectations for this reading of ‘My Sad Dead,’” Enríquez said. “The entire process was very calm and respectful, and the fact that it’s being released on a platform with the reach that Netflix has is breathtaking, along with the satisfaction of producing locally in Latin America.”

The upcoming series will star Mercedes Morán, Dolores Fonzi and Alejandra Flechner as well as Carlos Portaluppi, Germán de Silva, Chilean actress Luz Jiménez and Carolina Sánchez Álvarez. “My Sad Dead” is produced by Juan de Dios, Larraín and Ángela Poblete with Álvaro Cabello and Cristián Donoso serving as executive producers.