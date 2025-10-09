7 Family-Friendly Halloween Movies Streaming on Disney+ This October 

In the words of the great Winifred Sanderson: t’is time! The Halloween season is upon us once more, and that means it’s time to dust off your annual watchlist.
As always, there is no shortage of options to choose from when it comes to Halloween movies, from fun to downright terrifying. We’re here to help you with the former — specifically, family-friendly fun. These are movies you can watch with kids, tweens and adults, and still have a good time ringing in the spooky season. These are also movies that are specifically streaming on Disney+ right now.
Below, you’ll find the 7 best family-friendly Halloween movies on Disney+ this October.
Hocus Pocus (1993)
If there’s one Halloween staple that’s always worth revisiting, it’s the first “Hocus Pocus.” Starring Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker as a trio of witch sisters, it’s just the right amount of spooky and silly that any member of the family can enjoy.
Halloweentown (1998)
Debbie Reynolds was and always will be a legend, and one of her most delightful roles actually comes in the Halloween-based franchise she took in part so her granddaughter Billie Lourd could see her in something. She plays Grandma Aggie in “Halloweentown,” which tells the story of a family of witches who work to save the whimsical town.
Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021)
Really, any version of “The Haunted Mansion” would work in this case, and they’re all streaming on Disney+. But if I had to pick only one for this list, I’m going to recommend the Muppets version. It’s less spooky than the others, so younger kids can enjoy it, but just as much fun, as Muppet films tend to be. It’s also a cool 50 minutes, for any kids with a shorter attention span.
Twitches (2005)
Twins, witches — Twitches! Starring Tia and Tamera Mowry at their best, this Disney Channel movie centers on two witches who were separated at birth to keep them safe from a lurking force known as The Darkness. That may sound spooky, but really, it’s not. This is a fun Halloween film for the tweens.
Girl vs. Monster (2012)
While some Halloween stories center on characters finding out they’re monsters or magical, this one follows a girl who discovers she’s actually a monster hunter. It’s all about dealing with and facing fear, and is a fun time to boot.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Yes, every year there’s a debate over whether “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is technically a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie. In our opinion? Do both. There’s a reason that Jack Skellington is everywhere in Halloween decorations, and it’s not that he doesn’t belong!
Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)
This one is a good lesson in vetting anyone you set your mom up with. Starring Caroline Rhea and Charles Shaughnessy, this movie is exactly what it says in the title, but it’s also a story about the love of family. It’s an oldie but a goodie.