Season 22 of “Family Guy” is in full effect and carrying on with the second half of its season following a winter break. With more than 400 episodes, Seth MacFarlane’s adult animated series, is still going strong since its debut in 1999.

In January 2023, Fox renewed “Family Guy” for Season 22 and Season 23, for the continuance of the show through the 2024-25 television season. Here’s what we know about “Family Guy’s” Season 22 episode that have released and the ones coming up.

When did Season 22 of “Family Guy” premiere?

Season 22 of “Family Guy” premiered on Fox on Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:30 p.m. ET. Starting March 6, new episodes now air on Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Are new episodes streaming?

Yes, you can watch new episodes the day after they air on Hulu. All previous 21 seasons are also streaming on Hulu.

How many episodes are in Season 22 of “Family Guy”?

Season 22 of “Family Guy” is expected to have 20 episodes.

Season 22 Episode release schedule so far:

Season 22, Episode 1: “Fertilized Megg” — Sunday, Oct. 1

"Supermarket Pete" — Sunday, Oct. 8

"A Stache from the Past" — Sunday, Oct. 22

"Old World Harm" — Sunday, Nov. 5

"Baby, It's Cold Inside" — Sunday, Nov. 12

"Boston Stewie" — Sunday, Nov. 19

"Snap(ple) Decision" — Sunday, Nov. 26

"Baking Sad" — Sunday, Dec. 3

"The Return of the King (of Queens)" — Sunday, Dec. 17

Season 22, Episode 10 : "Cabin Pressure" — Wednesday, March 6

Season 22, Episode 11: "Teacher's Heavy Pet" — Wednesday, March 13

Who is in the”Family Guy” Season 22 cast?

The main cast of “Family Guy” Season 22 includes Seth MacFarlane as Peter Griffin, Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin, Mila Kunis as Meg Griffin, Seth Green as Chris Griffin, Seth MacFarlane as Stewie Griffin and Seth MacFarlane as Brian Griffin.