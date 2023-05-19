Where to Watch ‘Family Guy’ Streaming Online

After more than two decades on air, Seth MacFarlane’s adult animated series “Family Guy” continues to — as its characters sing in its theme song — make us laugh and cry.

Lucky there was a man to give the world the iconic yet majorly dysfunctional animated family that is Peter, Lois, Chris, Meg, Stewie and Brian Griffin. MacFarlane created the show, which made its debut on Jan. 31, 1999, after his days working as an animator and writer at Hanna-Barbara, known as Cartoon Network today.

And although it’s never taken home the most elite Emmy award in animation, Outstanding Comedy Series or Outstanding Animated Program, the show remains a fan-favorite 21 seasons in.

The most recent season recently wrapped up its run on Fox, but where can you stream old episodes of “Family Guy?” And where will new ones be streaming when the show returns in the fall? All your “Family Guy” questions answered below.

Where Are New and Old Episodes of “Family Guy” Streaming?

All 21 seasons of “Family Guy” are currently streaming on Hulu. New episodes of “Family Guy” can be streamed on Hulu on Mondays, a day after they premiere on Fox.

What Is “Family Guy” About?

“Family Guy” is an animated series centered on a man named Peter Griffin and his family, including Lois, his wife, and his three children Chris, Meg and Stewie. Together the Griffins, and their dog Brian, go about their lives in the fictional U.S. city of Rhode Island, going through quirky, hilarious, strange and sometimes life-threatening adventures.

When Does “Family Guy” Come on TV?

New episodes of “Family Guy” air Sundays at 9:30 p.m./8:30 p.m. CST on Fox. The show will return later this year.

Who Is in the “Family Guy” Cast?

The cast of “Family Guy” includes Seth MacFarlane, who plays Peter Griffin; Alex Borstein, who plays Lois Griffin; Seth Green, who plays Chris Griffin; Mila Kunis, who plays Meg Griffin and MacFarlane serves as the voice for both Stewie Griffin and Brian Griffin.

Who Created “Family Guy”?

Seth MacFarlane created “Family Guy,” and it made its debut on Jan. 31, 1999. The show has run for 21 seasons, although it was once canceled back in 2002 due to low ratings. Thanks to DVD sales and the popularity of reruns, Fox revived the series for a fourth season in 2005 and it’s been on non-stop ever since. The catchy “Family Guy” theme song was a collaborative effort between MacFarlane and Walter Murphy.