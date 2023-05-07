This year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards will look different than recent years past, largely due to the WGA strike that went into effect the night of May 1. Pivoting from a live telecast, the ceremony will now include pre-taped segments. Many of the original presenters and other attendees have pulled out of the event in a show of solidarity with the Writers Guild.

President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount Global Bruce Gilmer, confirmed to People that the show will change to a clip-based presentation. There will be no pre-show red carpet, and talent interviews have been canceled.

The WGA said writers would picket outside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica where the event will be held but changed its mind.

We’ve got more details below:

When are the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards?

The awards show will take place Sunday, May 7, 2023. They start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Are the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards Streaming?

For those with cable, the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards can be watched on the MTV channel, or on MTV.com with TV provider sign in. Other channels telecasting the show include BET, BETHer, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.

Those who cut the cord can stream the ceremony on Paramount+ or on any live TV streaming service that has the network — DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Philo and YouTube TV — but these subscriptions have larger monthly costs. Paramount+ has a 7 day free trial, and there is also the option of signing up for a 24-hour viewing pass on MTV.com.

Who is Hosting the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards?

Drew Barrymore was set to host this year’s ceremony, but she has backed out due to the writers’ strike. She has agreed to return and host the 2024 ceremony.

Who are the nominees at the 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards?

Nominees for Best Movie include “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Elvis,” “Nope,” “Scream VI,” “Smile” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Nominees for Best Show include “Stranger Things,” “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus,” “Wednesday,” “Wolf Pack,” “Yellowstone” and “Yellowjackets.”

Best Performance in a Movie nominees are Aubrey Plaza for “The White Lotus,” Christina Ricci for “Yellowjackets,” Jenna Ortega for “Wedensday,” Riley Keough for “Daisy Jones & the Six,” Sadie Sink for “Stranger Things” and Selena Gomez for “Only Murders in the Building.” Best Hero nominees include Diego Luna for “Andor,” Jenna Ortega for “Wednesday,” Paul Rudd fo “Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania,” Pedro Pascal for “The Last of Us” and Tom Cruise for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Those nominated for Best Villain include Elizabeth Olsen for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Harry Styles in “Don’t Worry Darling,” Jamie Campbell Bower in “Stranger Things,” M3GAN in “M3GAN and The Bear in “Cocaine Bear.”

Many more have been nominated in categories like Best Kiss, Best Fight, Best Duo, Best Song and more.