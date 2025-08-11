A&E’s ‘Family Lockup’ Reunites Inmates With Estranged Relatives — in Prison | Exclusive

A&E’s new docuseries “Family Lockup” will reunite inmates with their estranged relatives, with just one catch: their bonding time will be in prison, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Aimed at helping family members rebuild their broken relationships with incarcerated loved ones, “Family Lockup” will give 10 families an opportunity to mend their bonds from within prison walls. Family members will spend two nights behind bars alongside their inmate relatives in the Hampden County Jail in Ludlow, Massachusetts, before ultimately deciding if they can move forward in their relationship.

Hailing from “60 Days In” producer Lucky 8 and “Hip Hop Homicides” producer Monami Productions, “Family Lockup” premieres Thursday, Aug. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on A&E.

Dr. Jeff Gardere, a psychologist also steps in to facilitate conversations between the family members, fostering empathy that can make a crucial difference upon an inmate’s release, per the official logline. By the end of the process, the families will either come together healed, or inmates might be forced to face reintegration alone.

The program is part of an initiative instituted by local sheriff Nick Cocchi, which hopes to redefine correctional rehabilitation and spotlight the importance of family dynamics both when inmates are incarcerated and as they reintegrate into society, giving them the best chance to stay out of prison.

“So much of a person’s ability to succeed after incarceration comes down to whether they have the support of their family and loved ones. The ‘Family Lockup’ program shines a light on the critical role relationships play in breaking the cycle of recidivism,” Sheriff Cocchi said in a statement. “When we can help rebuild trust and strengthen these bonds inside the jail, we give people a real chance to stay out for good. This series shows that rehabilitation is not just about the individual – it’s about healing families and communities too.”

Produced by Lucky 8 and Monami Productions for A&E Network, “Family Lockup” is executive produced by Greg Henry, Kim Woodard, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky and Miranda Johnson-Smith for Lucky 8, Mona Scott-Young, Stephanie R. Gayle and Michael Lang for Monami Productions and Elaine Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Brad Abramson for A&E.

You can watch the trailer for “Family Lockup” in the video above.