14 Hollywood Father-Son Lookalikes (Photos)

We previously explored Hollywood's acting dynasties and now shine the spotlight on famous fathers and their lookalike sons. These sons not only take after their famous fathers in appearance but also in profession.
Some, like "Schitt's Creeks'" Eugene Levy and Dan Levy and "After Earth's" Will and Jaden Smith, have played actual fathers and sons on screen. The resemblance between O'Shea Jackson Jr. and his father O'Shea Jackson aka Ice Cube, is so close that the younger Jackson portrayed his father in "Straight Outta Compton." You can see just how closely they resemble each other above.
From the Eastwoods to the Estevezes (yes, Martin Sheen's legal name is Ramon Estevez), check out these father-son lookalike duos.
Tom Hanks and his son Colin Hanks
Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy
Jaden Smith and his father Will Smith
The late James Caan and his son Scott Caan
Emilio Estevez and his father Martin Sheen
Brodie Olmos and his father Edward J Olmos
James Brolin and his son Josh Brolin
Robert Downey Jr. and his late father Robert Downey Sr.