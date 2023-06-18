We've Got Hollywood Covered
14 Hollywood Father-Son Lookalikes (Photos)

They say the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree

| June 18, 2023 @ 9:00 AM
Show business is often a family affair.

 

We previously explored Hollywood's acting dynasties and now shine the spotlight on famous fathers and their lookalike sons. These sons not only take after their famous fathers in appearance but also in profession.

 

Some, like "Schitt's Creeks'" Eugene Levy and Dan Levy and "After Earth's" Will and Jaden Smith, have played actual fathers and sons on screen. The resemblance between O'Shea Jackson Jr. and his father O'Shea Jackson aka Ice Cube, is so close that the younger Jackson portrayed his father in "Straight Outta Compton." You can see just how closely they resemble each other above.

 

From the Eastwoods to the Estevezes (yes, Martin Sheen's legal name is Ramon Estevez), check out these father-son lookalike duos.

Tom Hanks and his son Colin Hanks

Eugene Levy and his son Dan Levy

Jaden Smith and his father Will Smith

The late James Caan and his son Scott Caan

Emilio Estevez and his father Martin Sheen

Brodie Olmos and his father Edward J Olmos

James Brolin and his son Josh Brolin

Robert Downey Jr. and his late father Robert Downey Sr.

The late Alan Thicke and his son Robin Thicke

Brooklyn Beckham and his father David Beckham

Jake Hoffman and his father Dustin Hoffman

Damon Wayans Jr. and his father Damon Wayans

Scott Eastwood and his father Clint Eastwood