9 Famous People Who Hated the Biopics About Them, From Jada Pinkett to Julian Assange (Photos)

Julian Assange, "The Fifth Estate" (2013)
According to Express
, Julian Assange begged Benedict Cumberbatch to turn down the role in the biopic, calling it "toxic, deceitful" and "wretched."
“I believe you are a good person, but I do not believe that this film is a good film,” Assange wrote
. “You will be used, as a hired gun, to assume the appearance of the truth in order to assassinate it. To present me as someone morally compromised and to place me in a falsified history. To create a work, not of fiction, but of debased truth.”