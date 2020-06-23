Fandango Launches COVID-19 Movie Theater Safety Program

Fandango announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new program on its website and ticketing app that will allow users to check their local theaters for COVID-19 safety protocols when they reopen.

Users will be able to find information that theaters have provided about auditorium occupancy and social distance seating, mask and protective equipment policies, enhanced cleaning measures, special concession services, and more. Over 100 theater chains have partnered with Fandango to share information about when their theaters reopen and what they are doing to keep customers safe.

“We are working closely with our friends in exhibition to help get their ticketing back online and film fans back in seats with peace of mind,” said Melissa Heller, Fandango’s vice president of domestic ticketing. “In addition to our new product features, Fandango’s mobile ticketing will be an added benefit, helping moviegoers and cinema employees reduce the number of contact points at the box office and throughout the theater.”

“It’s a complicated rollout, with various states, cities and counties opening their venues in different phases,” added Fandango President Paul Yanover. “We hope Fandango will serve as a helpful one-stop resource for fans to find all the information and services they need for a comfortable return to their local theaters.”

For members of Fandango’s free-to-join VIP+ loyalty program, the company is extending expired rewards for an additional 60 days so that customers will have more time to use the rewards they’ve earned. Fandango will also give the option refund and exchange ticket purchases up to the posted showtime for both registered accounts and guest users.

Multiple theater chains have announced in the past week their timetable to reopen their locations nationwide with the aim of having the maximum number of locations possible ready for the release of Disney’s “Mulan” on July 24 and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet” a week later. National chains AMC, Cinemark and Regal initially announced that they would not require customers to wear masks in theaters unless required to do so by state or local regulations, but changed course following a social media backlash.