‘Fantasmas’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

“Fantasmas” is finally here after a long journey. The series was originally greenlit back in 2022 and the six-part show debuts on HBO and Max this month. The comedy follows creator/director/writer/star Julio Torres as he searches throughout New York City for a lost pair of gold oyster earrings.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to watch “Fantasmas” Season 1.

When does “Fantasmas” Season 1 come out?

“Fantasmas” premieres on Friday, June 7 on HBO and Max.

Is “Fantasmas” streaming?

Yes, “Fantasmas” premieres on HBO but will also stream the same day exclusively on Max.

What time are new episodes streaming?

New “Fantasmas” episodes premiere at 11 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, but will be streaming on Max at 8 p.m. PT.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

The series premieres Friday, June 7 with the first episode, while the five remaining episodes will be released weekly. Here’s the full rundown:

Episode 1 – June 7

Episode 2 – June 14

Episode 3 – June 21

Episode 4 – June 28

Episode 5 – July 5

Episode 6 – July 12

What is “Fantasmas” about?

Comedian Julio Torres wrote directed and starred in the series that chronicles the search for a pair of gold oyster earrings through a surreal and kaleidoscopic New York City. Here’s the official logline:

“Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City. A kaleidoscope of color and surrealism, “Fantasmas” weaves together stories of people looking for meaning, purpose, and connection in an increasingly isolating world.”

Who’s in the “Fantasmas” cast?

“Fantasmas” stars Torres, Martine Gutierrez, Tomas Matos, and Joe Rumrill.

The series also features a star-studded guest lineup including: Steve Buscemi, Paul Dano, Julia Fox, Alexa Demie, Emma Stone, Aidy Bryant, Bowen Yang, Kim Petras, and Ziwe.

Watch the trailer