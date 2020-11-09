‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Sets July 2022 Release Date

“Fantastic Beasts 3” will now open in theaters on July 15, 2022.

The third “Fantastic Beasts” is in production now in the U.K., but last week the film was delayed from its original release in November 2021. This comes after Johnny Depp, who plays the villain Grindelwald in the film, was asked to resign from the production after he lost a libel case with the British tabloid The Sun. His part is still to be recast.

The production is not expected to be delayed significantly and no scenes will need to be reshot, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap.

Eddie Redmayne stars in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise alongside Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Jude Law and Ezra Miller. David Yates is returning to direct the third film based on Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s screenplay inspired by her own book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

