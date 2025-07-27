‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Post-Credits Scenes Explained: Who Was That?

Spoilers ahead for the post-credits scenes of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”

As not-so-subtly hinted at in its title, “Avengers: Doomsday” will see Earth’s mightiest heroes — or at least, the newest iteration of them — take on Doctor Victor Von Doom, played by a returning Robert Downey Jr. But Doom has always been a Fantastic Four villain, so it’s fitting that he show up first in their movie.

Of course, it’s pretty brief. And no, we don’t actually see his face. But yes, that was Doctor Doom in the mid-credits scene of “The Fantastic Four: First Steps.” In the sequence, we find Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby) curled up on the couch with her son Franklin, four years after the events of the film. They’re reading together, but Franklin wants a new story.

As Sue gets up to retrieve the book her son wants, she has a funny moment with H.E.R.B.I.E., who offers “The Origin of Species.” Sue notes that the book is one of Franklin’s favorites, but she’s looking for lighter fare, so she grabs an age-appropriate book. But, as she returns to the couch, things turn tense.

Realizing someone is in the house, Sue threatens them to come out. As the camera turns, we see Franklin standing face-to-face with the intruder: Doom. How do we know it’s him? Well, he’s holding his iconic mask in his hand and is wearing his recognizable green cape.

Sadly, that’s all we get before the credits roll on. But, it’s enough to indicate that Franklin may once again be a key piece of the story in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The post-credits scene is far lighter, and doesn’t hint at future stories. Instead, it’s an animated sequence shown on an old-timey television — more specifically, it appears to be the theme song of the “Fantastic Four” television show that exists in-universe.

It’s fun, and naturally, it shows Ben Grimm yelling out the “It’s clobberin’ time” catchphrase that people so clearly adore.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is in theaters everywhere now.