‘Fantasy Island': Fox Shares First Look at Reboot Starring Roselyn Sanchez (Video)

Fox shared the first teaser for its “Fantasy Island” reboot on Thursday, previewing Roselyn Sanchez as the descendant of the original show’s Mr. Roarke.

Set in the present day at a luxury resort where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled (though they rarely turn out as expected), “Fantasy Island” is described as a “semi-anthology” series of “emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island.”

The teaser also reveals “Prodigal Son” star Bellamy Young as one of the island’s first guests.

Sanchez stars in the updated version of the classic ABC series as Elena Roarke, the steward of the mysterious island who set aside her own ambitions — and even the love of her life — to uphold her family’s legacy. She is described as “sophisticated, insightful and always charming, [but] her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed.”

Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez also star.

Created by Gene Levitt, the original “Fantasy Island” ran from 1977 to 1984. The show starred Ricardo Montalbán as Mr. Roarke and Hervé Villechaize as his assistant Tattoo, who welcomed guests to live out their “fantasies” on the island for a price. The IP was revived for one season in 1998 and received the horror movie treatment back in February 2020.

The reboot comes from Liz Craft and Sarah Fain, who co-created the short-lived ABC drama “The Fix,” and is set to premiere on Aug. 10. The series is a co-production between Sony Pictures Television, which produced the original series, Sony’s Gemstone Studios and Fox Entertainment.