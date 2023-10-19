The first trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s “Faraway Downs” has arrived — watch it at the top of the page right now.

Starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, Bryan Brown, Brandon Walters, Ben Mendelsohn, the six-part miniseries is a reworking of Luhrmann’s 2008 film “Australia.” Recut by Luhrmann to produce what he calls a “richer telling,” it premieres Nov. 26 on Hulu.

Like “Australia,” the series centers on English aristocrat Lady Sarah Ashley (Nicole Kidman) who travels across the globe to “confront her wayward husband and sell an unusual asset: a million-acre cattle ranch in the Australian Outback called ‘Faraway Downs.” When her husband passes away, Lady Sarah teams up with a cattle drover (Hugh Jackman) to protect her ranch from the gaze of a ruthless Australian cattle baron, King Carney (Bryan Brown).

Those used to Luhrmann’s frenetic directing style might be surprised by the trailer’s more deliberate pacing, emphasizing the personal drama at the heart of the story — which begins just before the onset of World War II and like the original movie includes as a major set piece a recreation of the devastating 1942 Japanese attack on the city of Darwin.

It’s been a decade since we’ve seen the original film, so we’ll leave to the experts to tell you what, if anything, the trailer contains that wasn’t in the original 165-minute cut. What we can say is the trailer took pains to emphasize the racism of Australia’s official government policies regarding Aboriginal communities, and the brutal hardship of the Australian frontier at that time in history.

Directed by Luhrmann, Catherine Martin led production design and costume design for the original film and, by extension, the new series.