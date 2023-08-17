It’s Juno Temple vs. Jon Hamm in First Look at ‘Fargo’ Season 5 as FX Sets Fall Schedule (Photos)

FX unveiled a first look at “Fargo” Season 5 while revealing premiere dates for its fall slate of shows on FX and FX on Hulu.

The new season of “Fargo” premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and takes place in Minnesota and North Dakota in 2019. Per the official synopsis, after an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind.

Jon Hamm plays North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman, who has been searching for Dot for a long time and has his feckless son Gator (played by “Stranger Things” star Joe Keery) at his side. David Rysdahl plays Dot’s well-meaning husband, while Jennifer Jason Leigh fills the role of Dot’s disapproving mother-in-law, who runs the biggest debt collection agency in the country.

Noah Hawley once again serves as showrunner, writer and director of “Fargo” Season 5 and his production company 26 Keys leads the creative team of the latest all-new installment of the true crime story. Warren Littlefield and his production company The Littlefield Company also serves as executive producer along with Steve Stark, Kim Todd, and Joel & Ethan Coen. “Fargo” is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio. The series is internationally distributed by Amazon & MGM Studios Distribution.

See first-look “Fargo” Season 5 images below, followed by the rest of FX’s fall schedule.

Elsewhere on the FX fall schedule, the five-episode first part of “American Horror Story: Delicate” will premiere Wednesday, Sept 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Halley Feiffer, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Scott Robertson serve as executive producers on “AHS,” which is produced by 20th Television.

“How to Fix a Pageant,” presented by the New York Times, looks into the scandals plaguing the Miss USA contest and launches on FX Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

“How To Fix a Pageant” is produced and directed by Nicole Rittenmeyer, with reporting by Lauren Herstik.

After that, “American Horror Stories” returns for what FX is calling a “four-episode Huluween event” — get it? Hulu? — launching Thursday, Oct. 26 exclusively on Hulu.

The anthology series is produced by (of course) Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Max Winkler, Manny Coto and Jon Robin Baitz. It’s from 20th Television.

And Nov. 14 is the premiere of the seven-episode limited series “A Murder at the End of the World,” exclusively on Hulu.

The series stars Emma Corrin, Brit Marling, Harris Dickinson, Alice Braga, Joan Chen, Raúl Esparza, Jermaine Fowler, Ryan J. Haddad, Pegah Ferydoni, Javed Khan, Louis Cancelmi, Edoardo Ballerini and Clive Owen.

It’s created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij (“The OA”). Marling and Batmanglij also executive produced alongside Andrea Sperling, Melanie Marnich and Nicki Paluga. FX Productions produced the show, which was filmed in Iceland, as well as New Jersey and Utah.

