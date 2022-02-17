FX has renewed its critically acclaimed series “Fargo” for a fifth season — and it will be set in 2019.

Set in the year before the pandemic, Season 5 from creator Noah Hawley and exec producer Warren Littlefield is being teased with the following questions: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

FX’s president of entertainment, Eric Schrier, announced the pickup news Thursday as part of the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Tour.

“Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of ‘Fargo’ and we’re thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV’s best and most acclaimed series,” Schrier said in a statement.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, Hawley suggested Season 5 would be the show’s last, however FX’s release Thursday did not suggest that is the case.

Hawley, “Fargo’s” longtime creator, writer, director and executive producers, will lead the creative team. Littlefield (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), with his production company The Littlefield Company, is also an executive producer. Filmmakers Joel and Ethan Coen, and Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures are also EPs.

“Fargo” hails from MGM Television and FX Productions. MGM TV is the lead studio and distributes “Fargo” internationally.