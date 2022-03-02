Farrah Forke, Actress on ‘Wings’ and ‘Lois & Clark,’ Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, who played helicopter pilot Alex Lambert, and Steven Weber’s love interest on NBC sitcom “Wings,” has died after battling cancer for several years, her family announced. She was 54.

“Farrah was fierce, tender, loyal, loving, strong, funny, smart, protective, kind, passionate and utterly irreplaceable,” a family statement shared to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday read. “She brought a light so great to the world that even after her passing, the light remains.”

Forke died Friday at her home in Texas.

Among other acting credits, she had a recurring role as lawyer Mayson Drake on the second season of ABC’s “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” and voiced superhero Big Barda on DC animated series “Batman Beyond” and “Justice League Unlimited.” Her film credits include Barry Levinson’s “Disclosure” and Michael Mann’s “Heat.”

Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, Forke attended the private girls school Hockaday School in Dallas. Singer Lisa Loeb, who was a classmate, remembered Forke on Twitter after the news of her death broke.

A private service has already been held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to your favorite charity.