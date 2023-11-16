Pierce Brosnan hasn’t returned to his James Bond roots, but he’s definitely channeling 007 in the trailer for “Fast Charlie,” the crime thriller that’s also notable for featuring actor James Caan’s final performance.

Brosnan plays Charlie Swift, a contract killer with a serious on-the-job headache: The victim of his most recent assassination is missing his head. That’s a problem if Swift wants to prove the job was done and get paid for it, and more importantly keep the man who hired him — a ruthless New Orleans gangster — happy.

“I have to convince a certain person that the body in that trunk out there is indeed Rolo,” Swift states.

“Something happen to his face?” Marcie, who’s played by Morena Baccarin, says in the video clip.

“It’s missing. Along with the rest of his head,” Charlie answers.

The film — which hits theaters on Dec. 8 — was directed by Phillip Noyce and was written by Richard Wenk. The action thriller is based on the crime novel “Gun Monkeys” by Victor Gischer.

Here’s a description of the film:

Charlie Swift (Pierce Brosnan), aka “Fast Charlie,” is a fixer with a problem: the target he’s whacked is missing his head. And he must prove it’s the intended target to the man who paid for the hit – New Orleans’ most prominent and most ruthless mobster, Beggar Mercado (Gbenga Akinnagbe). Charlie enlists Marcie Kramer (Morena Baccarin), the victim’s ex-wife and a woman with the backbone and skillset Charlie needs. Dragging Marcie back into a past she was determined to escape sends the two of them on a wild and unpredictable odyssey that’s unexpectedly amusing, action propelled, and ultimately heartfelt. Along the way, Charlie and Marcie fight to protect the legacy of Charlie’s best friend and mentor, Stan Mullen (James Caan in his final performance), while bringing down Beggar and his entire operation.

The cast includes Brosnan, Baccarin, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Toby Huss, along with Sharon Gless and James Caan, who died at 80 in 2022.