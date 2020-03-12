‘Fast & Furious’ Sequel ‘F9’ Moves Back Almost Full Year to April 2021

Universal film was slated for May 22, 2020

| March 12, 2020 @ 9:21 AM Last Updated: March 12, 2020 @ 9:50 AM
F9 trailer fast and furious

Universal

The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021, likely spurred by the wave of movies shifting release dates due to the spread of coronavirus.

Vin Diesel stars in the action franchise from Universal Pictures. It joins “A Quiet Place Part II,” “No Time To Die” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” among other films that have shifted release dates.

As has been the case with all of these films, while many movie theaters in the U.S. have yet to shutter, the international gross is highly important to the box office success of major franchise films, and moving the international release without also shifting the domestic opening could greatly impact piracy abroad.

Also Read: John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' Moves Back Release Date

“F9” is the ninth chapter in the “Fast” saga that has earned more than $5 billion around the world.

Over 1,200 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the U.S. as of Thursday, and at least 37 people have died from the virus, the New York Times reported. On Wednesday, President Trump announced a travel restriction that would bar most travel coming from much of Europe. Further, theaters in major international markets around the world are either closing in part or are employing social-distancing techniques and restricting the number of tickets sold to limit the spread of the virus.

Vin Diesel stars in “F9” with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It’s produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.

All 9 'Fast & Furious' Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, Including 'Hobbs & Shaw' (Photos)

  • Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson in the "Fast & Furious" franchise
  • Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in "Fast & Furious" (2009) Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious cinematic universe 2 fast 2 furious tyrese paul walker Universal Pictures
  • Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel Universal Pictures
  • The Fast and the Furious watch in order fate of the furious Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious trivia facts furious 7 ludacris fight scene secret training Universal Pictures
  • Hobbs Shaw Universal Pictures
  • Universal Pictures
  • fast and furious villains ranked dk drift king takashi Universal Pictures
  • Universal Pictures
1 of 10

How does Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s new spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” stack up to the previous entries in the franchise?

The "Fast & Furious” franchise is easy to dismiss as big, silly or even bad -- but it’s definitely awesome. The distinction may seem nebulous, but measuring each film’s success or failure has less to do with whether or not you believe what’s happening on screen than whether what’s happening has blown your mind, scrambled your expectations or shown you something so preposterous that you have to admire it. Ironically, the series began as a more mundane version of Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller about surfing bank robbers, “Point Break” but it's grown so far beyond the parameters of what in 1991 already seemed ridiculous that it’s impossible to evaluate them on a scale of anything from zero to 60 -- the former number being the resting vibration of Vin Diesel’s throaty baritone, and the latter the circumference of Dwayne Johnson’s biceps.

View In Gallery

Related Content

Keep
Reading...

Looks like you’re enjoying reading
Keep reading by creating
a free account or logging in.
Continue