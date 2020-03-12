‘Fast & Furious’ Sequel ‘F9’ Moves Back Almost Full Year to April 2021

The release of the next “Fast & Furious” installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021, likely spurred by the wave of movies shifting release dates due to the spread of coronavirus.

Vin Diesel stars in the action franchise from Universal Pictures. It joins “A Quiet Place Part II,” “No Time To Die” and “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” among other films that have shifted release dates.

As has been the case with all of these films, while many movie theaters in the U.S. have yet to shutter, the international gross is highly important to the box office success of major franchise films, and moving the international release without also shifting the domestic opening could greatly impact piracy abroad.

Also Read: John Krasinski's 'A Quiet Place Part II' Moves Back Release Date

“F9” is the ninth chapter in the “Fast” saga that has earned more than $5 billion around the world.

Over 1,200 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the U.S. as of Thursday, and at least 37 people have died from the virus, the New York Times reported. On Wednesday, President Trump announced a travel restriction that would bar most travel coming from much of Europe. Further, theaters in major international markets around the world are either closing in part or are employing social-distancing techniques and restricting the number of tickets sold to limit the spread of the virus.

Vin Diesel stars in “F9” with Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It’s produced by Neal H. Moritz, Vin Diesel, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Joe Roth, Justin Lin, Clayton Townsend and Samantha Vincent.