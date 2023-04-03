The official trailer for Paramount+’s “deep-dive reimagining” of “Fatal Attraction” starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson is finally here.

Based on the 1987 film of the same name, the trailer (which you can watch above) picks up after Dan Gallagher (Jackson) is convicted of second degree murder and he stands before court, where he makes a bold statement. “Every day that I have been in here, I have thought about Alexandra Forrest, because I need to understand what I did, how she died and why,” Dan says.

Dan is then transported back to his whirlwind affair with Alex (Caplan), as the supposed family man juggles his suburban life with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet), and his daughter. Dan and Alex’s relationship quickly escalates into a new realm of scandal when she shows up at his house and threatens to expose his secret.

“I have to tell you something Beth: I chose to lose control,” Dan says in a tense confession to his wife. Even after Dan’s confession, his lustful romance with the other woman appears to have further ramifications as Alex’s refusal to be ignored lands her dead.

“I did not kill that woman, and I’m going to prove it,” Dan says with resolve.

The eight-episode series adaptation brings the 1987 psycho-sexual thriller classic flick to the present day, as Dan is “paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence” after serving 15 years in prison for Alex’s murder following their controversial affair in 2008, per the official logline.

Jackson and Caplan star in the roles originated by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close in the 1980s film, respectively. Besides Jackson, Caplan and Peet, Alyssa Jirrels joins the cast as Ellen Gallagher; Toby Huss as Mike Gerard; Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Booker and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Alexandra Cunningham serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer and shares co-story credit with executive producer Kevin J. Hynes. Hailing from Paramount Television Studios, Silver Tree serves as an executive producer and directed five episodes while Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey executive produce for Amblin Television.

“Fatal Attraction” launches premieres Sunday, April 30 with its first three episodes on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada.