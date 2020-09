‘Father of the Bride’ Cast to Reunite for ‘Mini-Sequel’ Special at Netflix – Watch the Trailer (Video)

The Banks Family is back: The “Father of the Bride” cast has reunited for “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish),” a Netflix “mini-sequel” special written and directed by Nancy Meyers.

You can watch the trailer for the special, which will launch Friday at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Netflix YouTube and Facebook,” above. It’s mostly old footage from 1991’s “Father of the Bride” and 1995’s “Father of the Bride Part II,” but at the end you’ll hear the voices of present-day Steve Martin as George Banks and Diane Keaton as his wife, Nina, making references to the pandemic.

Along with Martin and Keaton, returning cast for the Netflix special include Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks-MacKenzie, George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie, and Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer. The streaming service says “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)” will also feature “a few special guests.”

The reunion will benefit World Central Kitchen, with Meyers’ “inspiration” for the project being to “raise awareness and support for the organization,” which was founded by Chef José Andrés and is working to provide meals for kids and families impacted by COVID-19.

“Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)” launches Friday at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Netflix YouTube and Facebook.