A “Father of the Bride” film remake with a Cuban American twist is in development at Warner Bros, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Screenwriter Matt Lopez is penning the script for the romantic comedy. For the remake, Lopez will draw on his experience from attending Cuban weddings. Executives Jesse Ehrman and Paul Perez will oversee development of the project at the studio.

“Father of the Bride” was a remake of the 1950 original film which starred Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor. The 1991 version of the film starred Steve Martin as George Banks as a dotting father who is reluctant to let go of his daughter when he discovers that she is getting married. Diane Keaton also starred in the 1991 film as George’s wife Nina.

The 1991 “Father of the Bride” grossed $89 million domestically at the box office. A 1995 sequel followed and grossed $76 million domestically.

On Thursday it was also reported that the “Father of the Bride” cast has reunited for “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish),” a Netflix “mini-sequel” special written and directed by Nancy Meyers. Along with Martin and Keaton, returning cast for the Netflix special include Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks-MacKenzie, George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie, and Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer. The streaming service says “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)” will also feature “a few special guests.” “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)” launches Friday at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET on Netflix YouTube and Facebook.

Lopez’s credits include “Bedtime Stories,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” and “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.”

Lopez is repped by WME, Lit Entertainment Group, and attorney Melissa Rogal.

