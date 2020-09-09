‘Fatman,’ With Mel Gibson as Santa Claus, Acquired by Saban Films

Go Pro Today

Saban Films has acquired the U.S. rights to “Fatman,” a dark comedy and action film that stars Mel Gibson as Santa Claus and Walton Goggins as an assassin sent to kill him, the distributor announced Wednesday.

“Fatman” comes from writers and directors Eshom and Ian Nelms and centers on an unorthodox hitman who is hired by a precocious 12-year-old to assassinate Santa Claus after he received a lump of coal in his Christmas stocking. The film also stars Marianne Jean-Baptiste.

Saban Films will announce release plans for “Fatman” at a later date.

Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros and Mammoth Entertainment’s Todd Courtney produced “Fatman” along with RBL Studios’ Michelle Lang, Zed Filmworks’ Robert Menzies and Skywolf Media’s Lisa Wolofsky. The film marks Saban Films’ second collaboration with the Nelms brothers following their film “Small Town Crime.”

“This is our second collaboration with the Nelms brothers, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring another unique, thrilling movie of theirs to our audiences. Eshom and Ian are a talented duo, and we were hooked from script stage. This one is a fun ride,” Saban Films’ Bill Bromiley said in a statement.

Jonathan Saba and Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal for Saban Films with Fortitude International’s Nadine de Barros on behalf of the filmmakers. Fortitude International is handling the international rights to the film.  Bromiley and Saba are also executive producing along with financiers Hans Hufschmid and Todd Courtney in addition to Brandon James, Alastair Burlingham, The Film House’s Ryan R. Johnson, Windy Hill Pictures’ Buddy Patrick, Gary Raskin, Ben Rosenblatt, Kyle Stroud and Ingenious Media’s Peter Touche and Samantha Allwinton.

Check out a first-look still image from the film above.

