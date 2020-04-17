Dr Fauci Corrects Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on ‘Misleading’ Coronavirus Claim (Video)

Ingraham compared the response to HIV/AIDS and SARS to the response to the current pandemic

| April 17, 2020 @ 6:17 AM Last Updated: April 17, 2020 @ 6:42 AM
On her Fox News show Thursday night, Laura Ingraham made a coronavirus comparison Dr. Anthony Fauci was quick to correct and call “misleading.”

“Laura, this is different,” the nation’s top infectious disease expert told Ingraham when she compared the responses to SARS and AIDS to the response of the current coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci, who is a leading member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus taskforce, explained, “HIV/AIDS is entirely different. We don’t have a vaccine for HIV/AIDS but we have spectacularly effective treatment. People who invariably would have died years ago, right now, are leading essentially normal lives.”

He further clarified, “SARS is a different story. SARS disappeared. We developed a vaccine, we were in the process of going through the various phases, we showed it was safe, we showed it induced a good response and then SARS disappeared and we didn’t need to develop a vaccine for SARS. So, I think it’s a little bit misleading, maybe, to compare what we’re going through now with HIV or SARS. They’re really different.”

Ingraham’s line of thinking had been that “life goes on” after other infectious disease outbreaks, whether or not those have proven vaccines. She questioned why “going back to normal” was possible after the onset of HIV/AIDS and SARS, but not the coronavirus.

While many celebrities who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness

The world continues to be upended by the coronavirus pandemic, with more people contracting COVID-19 as the days pass. While many have recovered, some have died from complications of the illness. These are the names of some notable figures from Hollywood and the media  that we have lost.

View In Gallery

