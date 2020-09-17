FaZe Clan, the gaming YouTube and Twitch stars, are making a feature-length horror film called “Crimson” that’s produced by the team behind “Paranormal Activity,” and the movie has now landed an online release date just in time for Halloween.

“Crimson” stars one of the clan’s biggest personalities Brian Awadis, better known as FaZe Rug, and is produced by Invisible Narratives. The film will be available on a new direct-to-consumer platform called Inviz.tv on October 29.

FaZe Rug will also give a sneak peek at the trailer for “Crimson” during Thursday’s live stream of “Twitch Rivals,” which airs at 2 p.m. PT via FaZe Clan’s Twitch channel and via “Twitch Rivals.” And the trailer will be available on Inviz.tv and FaZe Rug’s YouTube channel on Thursday.

“Crimson” follows FaZe Rug as he’s just bought his own multi-million smart house, only to find out that his dream home has some not so friendly neighbors. And after investigating the house next door after things get suspicious, he discovers the sinister characters living there aren’t clowning around.

The film is a scripted horror movie that takes place in the world of FaZe Clan and also features other members of the group in their own homes. FaZe Clan and Invisible Narrative even envision “Crimson” as the first in what they hope will be a cinematic universe of projects.

Gregory Plotkin, a veteran editor on “Get Out,” “Game Night,” “Happy Death Day” and the “Paranormal Activity” franchise, directed “Crimson.” The project was self-financed, and Invisible Narratives is seeking international partners on the film.

“Halloween is going to be so insane this year!” FaZe Rug said in a statement. “Filming ‘Crimson’ has been a total blast and I’m so excited for everyone to see this super creepy thriller. Being on this creative adventure has been a dream come true.”

“Invisible Narratives was founded with a mission to address the shift in how content is consumed, and to deliver IP to the next-gen audience directly where they already live,” Invisible Narratives co-founders Adam Goodman and Andrew Sugerman said in a statement. “FaZe Clan is the perfect partner for our first direct-to-consumer movie on Inviz.tv. ‘Crimson’ will deliver a unique experience that combines a cinematic film alongside limited edition merchandise to a highly engaged, global fanbase – just in time to save Halloween 2020!”

FaZe Clan recently launched its own FaZe Studios alongside Michael Sugar of Sugar23 in order to curate and produce movies and TV shows aimed at the Gen-Z crowd.

Invisible Narratives meanwhile worked with Michael Bay on the film “Songbird,” which was shot in Los Angeles under quarantine and is a pandemic-themed thriller. The movie recently sold to STX.