FaZe Clan’s ‘Crimson’ Shows How to Turn Social Mega-Influencers Into Movie Stars

by | October 30, 2020 @ 6:30 AM

“These kids from a viewership standpoint have numbers that in many ways make linear television certainly jealous,” Invisible Narratives co-head Andrew Sugerman says

The horror film “Crimson,” the first project for the new studio Invisible Narratives and the esports streamers FaZe Clan, represents one possible future for movies: a marriage of storytelling with authentic content from influencers like the FaZe Clan who have the attention and trust of young people online.

When Brian Awadis, better known as Twitch star FaZe Rug of the FaZe Clan, bought a house this summer, he also broadcast the process of shopping and moving to his 31 million followers across all his social channels. What his audience didn’t know at the time is that his house would also serve as the setting for “Crimson.”

