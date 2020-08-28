Go Pro Today

‘FBI: Most Wanted': David Hudgins Takes Over as Showrunner for Season 2

René Balcer served as showrunner on Season 1 of the Dick Wolf CBS series

| August 28, 2020 @ 1:06 PM

Michael Parmelee/CBS

“FBI: Most Wanted” is undergoing a showrunner change ahead of Season 2, TheWrap has learned.

David Hudgins, a veteran of “Friday Night Lights” and NBC’s “Parenthood,” will take over for René Balcer as showrunner of the CBS drama for its upcoming season as the series looks to shift its creative direction.

Hudgins’ new role comes as part of his overall deal at Universal Television, the studio that produces both “FBI: Most Wanted” as well as the flagship series for CBS.

Also Read: 'All Rise,' 'Bob Hearts Abishola,' 'The Unicorn' and 'FBI' Spinoff Among 18 Series Renewed by CBS

A spinoff of CBS’s “FBI,” “Most Wanted” stars Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, the leader of the highly skilled team Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Alana De La Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand also star.

Hudgins joins executive producers Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.

Deadline first reported the news.

Fall TV 2020: All the Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows - So Far (Photos)

  • fall tv 2020 premiere dates Showtime/FX/Hulu/Fox
  • Teen Mom 2 MTV
  • Transplant - Season 1 NBC
  • AP Bio Season 3 Peacock
  • HBO Max
  • Away Hilary Swank Netflix
  • Stormfront Aya Cash The Boys Season 2 Amazon Prime Video
  • Method Man in Power Book II: Ghost Starz
  • American Ninja Warrior - season 11 NBC
  • LA's Finest - Season 1 - Episode 101 Spectrum Originals
  • Woke Lamorne Morris Hulu
  • Julie and the Phantoms Netflix
  • Dancing With the Stars ABC
  • The Third Day HBO
  • We Are Who We Are HBO
  • Enslaved Epix
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Hulu
  • Pen15 Hulu
  • Ratched Sarah Paulson Netflix
  • The CW logo
  • LA's Finest Fox
  • filthy rich Fox
  • Rainn Wilson Utopia Amazon
  • A Wilderness of Error FX
  • Simpsons Fox
  • Bless the Harts Fox
  • Bobs Burgers Fox
  • Showtime
  • Family Guy Fox
  • Fargo Year 4 - Chris Rock FX
  • Gangs of London AMC
  • Salisbury Poisonings AMC
  • Kaitlyn Dever Getty
  • Pandora
  • Ethan Hawke Good Lord Bird Showtime Showtime
  • britannia Epix
  • The Walking Dead World Beyond AMC
  • Soulmates AMC
  • Swamp Thing DC Universe
  • NEXT Fox
  • The CW
  • Coroner The CW
  • Supernatural The CW
  • CW - The Outpost The CW
  • fear the walking dead ftwd season 6 premiere and trailer AMC
  • Tell Me a Story The CW
  • Star Trek Discovery Season 3 CBS All Access
  • Helstrom Hulu Comic-Con at Home San Diego Comic-Con Trailer Hulu
  • Unsolved Mysteries Netflix
  • The Undoing HBO
  • the crown season 3 queen elizabeth conspiracy theories harold wilson anthony blunt russian Netflix
  • Animaniacs Hulu
1 of 52

Here’s when 51 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Fall will be here before we know it, and it's safe to say that when it arrives, everyone will still be staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this autumn to keep you company. TheWrap has rounded up all the dates we know -- so far -- for Fall TV shows' debuts. We will continue to update the list as more become available.

For the purposes of this gallery, we've designated Sept. 1 as the beginning of fall rather than the official Sept. 22 start, since "Fall TV" is sure to be more loosely defined this year.

Also Read: Here’s the Complete Fall 2020 TV Schedule for All 5 Broadcast Networks

View In Gallery

Related Content