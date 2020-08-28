‘FBI: Most Wanted': David Hudgins Takes Over as Showrunner for Season 2

“FBI: Most Wanted” is undergoing a showrunner change ahead of Season 2, TheWrap has learned.
David Hudgins, a veteran of “Friday Night Lights” and NBC’s “Parenthood,” will take over for René Balcer as showrunner of the CBS drama for its upcoming season as the series looks to shift its creative direction.
Hudgins’ new role comes as part of his overall deal at Universal Television, the studio that produces both “FBI: Most Wanted” as well as the flagship series for CBS.
A spinoff of CBS’s “FBI,” “Most Wanted” stars Julian McMahon as Jess LaCroix, the leader of the highly skilled team Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. Alana De La Garza, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg and Nathaniel Arcand also star.
Hudgins joins executive producers Dick Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Television Studios.
