Protesters Hit Brendan Carr’s First Open FCC Meeting Since Kimmel Suspension: ‘Censorship Czar!’ | Video

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr was blasted as a “censorship czar” by protesters, who disturbed the Federal Communications Commission’s open meeting in Washington D.C. on Tuesday — before being escorted out by security.

The open meeting was the FCC’s first one since the multi-day suspension of Jimmy Kimmel from his ABC late night show — which came about after Carr publicly condemned the comedian for his comments about Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer.

The suspension subsequently sparked First Amendment debates, with many accusing Carr of attacking free speech amid the drama. Tuesday’s protesters expressed a similar sentiment during their demonstration at the FCC meeting, as they repeatedly shouted in the middle of the assembly: “Fire Carr, the censorship czar.”

The incident was caught on a livestream of the meeting, which saw FCC Secretary Marlene Dortch looking uncomfortable after being interrupted by the protesters’ chants.

Carr, however, appeared to laugh off the outcry and smiled slightly amid the demonstrators’ calls. The livestream’s audio cut out after a few moments.

Our Revolution, a nonprofit organization founded by U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, took credit for the protest and explained they were trying to hold the “FCC accountable” for going after content “critical of Trump.”

🚨 TODAY AT THE FCC 🚨



Our Revolution activists disrupted the @FCCmeeting to send a message: Fire Carr — Trump’s Censorship Czar.



Last week, Brendan Carr went after @jimmykimmel for speaking out. Today, we showed up to make clear: Trump and his cronies won’t silence our… pic.twitter.com/HnuqWSsgk8 — Our Revolution (@OurRevolution) September 30, 2025

“We’re here today at the FCC because Brendan Carr, the commissioner of the FCC, has been using threats to silence critics of the Trump administration, including Jimmy Kimmel,” the organization stated in a video on X. “So, we’re here to say that’s unacceptable. You need to fire Brendan Carr.”

Our Revolution further wrote online, “We showed up to make clear: Trump and his cronies won’t silence our dissent. Free speech means the right to call out corruption, oligarchy and authoritarianism.”

Carr did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.