Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert taunted President Donald Trump by posting a picture with one another during Kimmel’s Tuesday Brooklyn taping of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.”

In the photo, Kimmel, Meyers and Colbert are seen pictured together onstage. While Colbert was already scheduled to guest star on Kimmel’s show this week, Meyers popped in with a surprise appearance.

“Hi Donald!” the photo, which was uploaded on Tuesday, was captioned. Kimmel’s can be seen applauding the trio from behind.

Their photo gag, and jab, at Trump comes in the midst of Trump’s political shots at talk show hosts, specifically and most recently his targeting of late nighters Colbert and Kimmel. ABC suspended Kimmel for six days after he implied Charlie Kirk’s assassin was a member of “the MAGA gang.”

As for Colbert, CBS fired from his “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” after the host criticized his network’s parent company Paramount for its $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump over a 2024 “60 Minutes” interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris; the network later said the show was being sunset over high operational costs.