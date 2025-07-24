FCC Chairman Bashes ‘The View,’ Suggests Show Could Have ‘Issues’

FCC chairman Brendan Carr defended President Trump against fresh barbs from “The View” on Thursday and hinted it is “entirely possible” the long-running ABC show has some “issues” worth looking into.

Carr made the comment after being asked on Fox News if “The View” was now in his “crosshairs.” He was also shown a clip from Wednesday’s episode in which co-host Joy Behar said President Trump was “so jealous” of President Obama being “trim,” “smart,” “happily married” and able to croon Al Green tunes. The FCC chairman clearly did not agree with Behar.

“Look, it’s entirely possible that there’s issues over there. But again, stepping back [to view] this broader dynamic, once President Trump has exposed these media gatekeepers and smashed this facade, there’s a lot of consequences. I think the consequences of it aren’t quite finished,” Carr said.

He continued: “‘The View’s’ got a lot of challenges there. It wasn’t that long ago. I think one episode, one show alone, they had to stop, interrupt the show and read four separate legal notices to try to avoid legal liability. So I’m not surprised to hear people say that their ratings are struggling.”

Carr was referring to a November 2024 episode in which “The View” co-hosts had to issue four “legal notes” during a show, after bashing several of Trump’s cabinet picks. His comment that their ratings are taking a hit was not on the mark, though; “The View” averaged 2.46 million viewers during the second quarter, up 4% year-over-year.

The chairman’s comments also came after a White House spokesperson responded to Behar on Wednesday, saying she was an “irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

FOX: Is The View now in the crosshairs of this administration?



FCC CHAIR BRENDAN CARR: It's entirely possible there are issues over there … the consequences aren't quite finished pic.twitter.com/sDZAbtf07I — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 24, 2025

President Trump, of course, has been a favorite target of the “The View” for several years now. And moderator Whoopi Goldberg earlier this year said there was no point in talking to Trump voters because they support politicians “who think you don’t matter in the country.”

On Wednesday, the president said he would like to see “The View” be the next prominent show taken off the air, after “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was cancelled by CBS last week.