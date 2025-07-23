Trump White House Says ‘The View’ Is ‘Next to Be Pulled Off the Air’ After Hosts Say Trump Is Jealous of Obama

President Donald Trump alluded that the next show to be canceled would be ABC’s hit daytime talk show “The View.” The commander-in-chief’s supposed threat comes after co-host Joy Behar said Trump is “jealous” of former President Barack Obama.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, which was in response to Behar’s remarks, Trump said that “The View” would be the next show to be “pulled off the air.” The White House issued the response via White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, who added that “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” while also claiming that “The View” has “hit the lowest ratings” over the past few years.

They went on to say that Behar “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air.”

All the drama stems from comments Behar made during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” where she laid out all her feelings about Trump’s recent targeting of Obama, whom Trump accused of “committing treason” because he called for an investigation into Russia’s alleged involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election.

“First of all, who tried to overthrow the government on Jan. 6. Who was that again? That was not Obama,” she said, referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots that were predominantly led by Trump’s MAGA supporters.

“The thing about him is he’s so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy,” Behar said.

Trump’s administration alluding that “The View” could be punished with the removal of the show over its anti-Trump conversations also comes in light of speculations that Trump ordered the cancelation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” over Colbert’s criticisms of the president. CBS’ parent network Paramount recently settled a $16 million dollar lawsuit with the president which Colbert referred to as a “big fat bribe” since the company is seeking FCC approval for an upcoming merger with Skydance.

Colbert shared the news on Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show,” saying that after 10 years, it would come to an end in May 2026, which CBS said was a “financial” decision. Colbert said he found out about the news the night before. But Colbert has not held back any of his disdain for Trump. He told the president to “go f–k yourself” after Trump celebrated the late night show’s end.