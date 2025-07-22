Stephen Colbert Tells Trump ‘Go F– Yourself’ in Response to Celebrating ‘Late Show’ Cancelation

In his latest monologue, Stephen Colbert had a short response to Donald Trump after the president celebrated the cancelation of his show: “Go f– yourself.”

On Friday, the day after Colbert revealed that “The Late Show” is coming to an end next year, Trump wrote on his Twitter clone. Truth Social, ““I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.” I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!””

After explaining this to his audience on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Colbert said, “How dare you. How dare you sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

At this, Colbert turned to another camera and, with a placard onscreen that read “eloquence cam,” Colbert said “Go f— yourself.”

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, in the same post gloating about the show’s cancelation, Trump also said, “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” Colbert took issue with that too, aggressively insisting “Nope. No, absolutely not Kimmel. I am the martyr, OK?”

“There’s only room for one up on this cross,” Colbert joked, adding, “and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here.”

Colbert broke the news on Thursday that CBS will cancel “The Late Show” next May at the end of the 2025-2026 season — Colbert will also depart the network at that time.

Numerous critics of the decision noted that it came just two days after Colbert Denounced CBS parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump, which he called a “big fat bribe” to get FCC approval for the company’s $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

For its part, CBS said in a statement last week that the cancelation was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night” and “is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”