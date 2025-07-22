Stephen Colbert Tells Trump ‘Go F– Yourself’ in Response to Celebrating ‘Late Show’ Cancelation

The comedian also revels in being a late night talk show “martyr”

Stephen Colbert Imagines Trump Trojan War
CBS

In his latest monologue, Stephen Colbert had a short response to Donald Trump after the president celebrated the cancelation of his show: “Go f– yourself.”

On Friday, the day after Colbert revealed that “The Late Show” is coming to an end next year, Trump wrote on his Twitter clone. Truth Social, ““I absolutely love that Colbert’ got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings.” I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!””

After explaining this to his audience on Monday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Colbert said, “How dare you. How dare you sir. Would an untalented man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

At this, Colbert turned to another camera and, with a placard onscreen that read “eloquence cam,” Colbert said “Go f— yourself.”

Watch the clip below:

Meanwhile, in the same post gloating about the show’s cancelation, Trump also said, “I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!” Colbert took issue with that too, aggressively insisting “Nope. No, absolutely not Kimmel. I am the martyr, OK?”

“There’s only room for one up on this cross,” Colbert joked, adding, “and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from up here.”

Colbert broke the news on Thursday that CBS will cancel “The Late Show” next May at the end of the 2025-2026 season — Colbert will also depart the network at that time.

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Read Next
Here's What Trump Told Howard Stern in 2006 When Asked About His Minimum Sexual Age Limit

Numerous critics of the decision noted that it came just two days after Colbert Denounced CBS parent company Paramount’s $16 million settlement with Trump, which he called a “big fat bribe” to get FCC approval for the company’s $8 billion merger with Skydance Media.

For its part, CBS said in a statement last week that the cancelation was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night” and “is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

Josh Hawley (Credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
New Congressional Bill Bans AI Companies From Training on Copyrighted Works or Personal Data Without Consent

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front.

Comments