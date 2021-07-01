Leigh Janiak Fear Street

Andrew Eccles/Netflix © 2021 Netflix, Inc.

‘Fear Street:’ How Netflix’s Horror Trilogy Survived the Disney-Fox Merger and Embraced a Risky Release Strategy

by | July 1, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“How do we make audiences feel this is not just a ticket or a gimmick, that there’s a reason for all of this?” director Leigh Janiak tells TheWrap

Director Leigh Janiak had come aboard the “Fear Street” franchise with an ambitious plan to release three teen slasher horror movies in a short window. But while she was in production, something ominous was looming just over her shoulder: the Disney-Fox merger.

“We knew it was there on the horizon, from even when I was starting to write the scripts, the industry is starting to whisper, this thing is coming,” Janiak told TheWrap. “Winter is coming!”

Become a member to read more.

Brian Welk

Film Reporter • brian.welk@thewrap.com • Twitter: @brianwelk

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Snapchat Dives Into E-Commerce With Augmented Reality
Too Hot to Handle

‘Too Hot to Handle’ Narrator Weighs in on Melinda’s $20,000 Decision and That Finale Twist
TMZ INVESTIGATES: UFOs: THE PENTAGON PROOF Backplate © FOX 2021

Fox’s ‘UFOs: The Pentagon Proof’ Special Doesn’t Land Out-of-This-World Ratings

How Facebook’s Antitrust Victory Sets Up a New Battle Between Silicon Valley and Washington | Analysis
HBO Max shows

HBO Max or HBO? The 3 Things That Determine Where New Shows Debut
brian yorkey netflix

’13 Reasons Why’ Showrunner Sets Twin-Swap Thriller Series ‘Echoes’ at Netflix
The Bachelorette

Ratings: CBS Wins Monday in Viewers With All Reruns as ‘Bachelorette’ Tops Demo
reservation dogs indigenous sundance

‘Indigenizing’ Hollywood: How the Sundance Native Lab Is Flipping an Outdated Script
Batwoman

Ratings: ‘Batwoman’ Sheds 45,000 Viewers From Last Week With Season 2 Finale
F9 Black Widow

‘F9’ on Track to Top Last ‘Fast’ Film at the Box Office – But Soon Faces a Marvel-Size Obstacle
summer tv winners

Here’s the Wild No. 1 New Show of Summer 2021 (So Far)