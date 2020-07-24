‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 6 Gets Premiere Date and Trailer (Video)

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: The “Walking Dead” spinoff will return in October

July 24, 2020

“Fear the Walking Dead” was the first of the three “Walking Dead” streaming panels during the pandemic-induced [email protected], and AMC started things off Friday by announcing that “Fear” will air its Season 6 premiere Oct. 11.

We also got the first trailer for the new season of “Fear the Walking Dead” during the panel. The teaser is cryptic, as is usually the case with marketing for “The Walking Dead,” but it provides us with an interesting nugget to chew over: new villain Virginia (Colby Minifie) is sending an enforcer after Morgan (Lennie James). Which sounds like exactly the kind of cool Western-style showdown we watch these shows for.

In a normal year, “Fear the Walking Dead” would have already had its season 6 premiere in the spring, but the coronavirus pandemic affected the zombie series the same way it affected most other shows: by forcing it to shut down production.

The pandemic has hit the franchise pretty hard. The season 10 finale of “The Walking Dead” still hasn’t aired, as they couldn’t finish the episode under lockdown, and the series premiere of new spinoff “Walking Dead: World Beyond” was delayed indefinitely. But with “Fear” getting a launch date for its new season, we may be on the road toward some kind of normalcy for these shows.

