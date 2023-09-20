“Fear the Walking Dead” is promising major reunions and bigger zombie fights for its final few episodes, if this first trailer is anything to go by.

Season 8’s “All I See Is Red” ended with Madison (Kim Dickens) starting to rebuild the base PADRE. This new trailer picks up right where the episode left off with Victor (Colman Domingo) returning to her side and vowing to help her rebuilding efforts. But Victor isn’t the only one who’s back.

The first half of Season 8 ended with a mysterious someone listening to Madison’s broadcast. That teaser showed this stranger had the prosthetic arm that belongs to Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). We still don’t know if Alicia is alive or dead, but we know who that mysterious stranger is.

Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman), the man Madison believed she killed way back in Season 3, appears in this final trailer. After he kicks a bag to Madison containing Alicia’s arm, she lunges at him.

“Why are you doing this?” Madison asks him.

“You took everything from me. I’m just doing the same for you,” Troy answers back. The remainder of the trailer is filled with dramatic one-liners from returning characters and shots of zombies. Notably, this stretch of episodes teases a horde of undead baddies crowded on a barge.

The long-running “Walking Dead” spinoff is set to premiere on October 22 at 9/8c p.m. on AMC and AMC+. The series will conclude on November 19 with two back-to-back episodes.

Out of the many spinoffs of this franchise, “Fear the Walking Dead” has been around the longest. The ensemble horror series first premiered in 2015 as a prequel to “The Walking Dead” that focused on a blended family experiencing the zombie apocalypse together. As the series continued, seasons started to run concurrently with “The Walking Dead.” In January it was announced the show would end with Season 8, which debuted in two parts.

Though this spinoff may be coming to an end and “The Walking Dead” concluded last year, this universe is still going strong. “The Walking Dead: Dead City” premiered in June and was renewed for a second season. Likewise, “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” premiered earlier this month and was also renewed for a second season. A third spinoff — “The Ones Who Live” — is expected to premiere in 2024.