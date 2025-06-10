Felicity Huffman Joins ‘Doc’ Season 2 as Series Regular

Felicity Huffman is joining the cast of “Doc” for Season 2. The actress joins the cast a Dr. Amy Larsen’s (Molly Parker) former med school professor Dr. Joan Ridley, in Huffman’s first series regular role since the college admissions scandal.

“Double-boarded in internal medicine and surgery, she’s the kind of doctor who never has to raise her voice,” reads a description for the new character. “Incredibly charming and charismatic with a wicked sense of humor that masks her ferocious ambition. She proudly describes herself as an ‘old-school broad.’ She drinks whiskey, smokes the occasional Marlboro red, and treats herself to solo steak dinners. Joan was Dr. Amy Larsen’s med school professor and early mentor — and Amy was her standout student. Their dynamic is layered, charged and deeply rooted in mutual respect, with just enough friction to keep it honest which is why Michael offers her the open Chief of Internal Medicine job at Westside. While it’s true that she’s here to help Amy, and the rest of the department, she also has a secret that’s motivating her even more.”

Joan’s hiring at the hospital comes after the Season 1 finale, in which Amy uncovered Richard’s (Scott Wolf) mishandling of a patient — which resulted in a loss he tried to pin on Amy. The hospital board tried to recruit Amy for the role, but she declined it as she continues to rebuild her life from the accident that caused her to lose eight years of memories.

Executive producers previously teased Wolf would reprise his role as Richard in Season 2, though the circumstances for his return remain under wraps.

“Doc” is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment Studios. Barbie Kligman and Hank Steinberg serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Erwin Stoff, Russell Fine, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Carol Barbee, and David Foster also serve as executive producers. The show is inspired by a true story and is based on the globally acclaimed Italian series, “Doc — Nelle tue mani,” which was created and is produced by Lux Vide, a Fremantle Company.

Huffman was previously tapped to star in a potential law-based spinoff of “The Good Doctor” that did not make it to series at ABC, and previously guest starred in “Accused.” She previously received an Oscar nomination for “Transamerica” and five Emmy nominations: two for “Desperate Housewives”and three for the ABC anthology “American Crime.”

